Wed Nov 18, 2020
AFP
November 18, 2020

Henderson, Sterling out of Iceland match

Sports

AFP
November 18, 2020

LONDON: Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling will miss England’s Nations League fixture against Iceland on Wednesday, the Football Association has announced.

Liverpool captain Henderson suffered a knock during Sunday’s loss away to Belgium, while Manchester City forward Sterling has withdrawn because of a calf problem. An FA statement said the two players had returned to their respective clubs for further assessment.

England manager Gareth Southgate will now continue his preparations for his side’s final game of the year with a 22-man squad.

