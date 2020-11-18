close
Wed Nov 18, 2020
November 18, 2020

England's limited-overs tour of Pakistan delayed

November 18, 2020

LONDON: England’s proposed limited-overs tour of Pakistan early next year has been delayed, the PA news agency understands.

Scheduling issues have forced the England and Wales Cricket Board to put plans for a return to the country for the first time since 2005 on hold.

The proposed dates would have clashed with England’s scheduled matches against Sri Lanka and India, and the ECB did not wish to mark the occasion with a weakened squad.

However, a series in Pakistan remains a high priority and hopes remain that the visit can be re-scheduled for next autumn.

Pakistan played three Test matches, three one-day internationals and three T20s in England last summer, despite difficulties posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

