Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has tested positive for Covid-19. We are praying for his speedy recovery. There is no denying that Shah worked tirelessly and took serious measures to contain the spread of the virus in the province. As soon as the country reported its first case, the CM took timely decisions to protect the lives of citizens. He used to visit Covid-19 wards and isolation centres to consult with the staff and see how things were going over there. It is hoped that the chief minister will get well soon.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana