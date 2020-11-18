The people of Palestine have faced enormous problems through the years since 1948, when they were pushed out of their homes by the new state, created in their territory with the help of Western forces. It now seems another crisis may lie ahead for them. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, says that it is facing a shortfall of $70 million, which would mean that it will struggle to pay staff full salaries in November and December. The lack of funding in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis could also mean a difficulty in continuing to provide schooling and other basic amenities for Palestinian refugees scattered across the Gaza Strip, in Lebanon, and other places. Millions of refugees would be affected.

The worsening situation is obviously a huge humanitarian setback for the refugees, who already live in extremely grim conditions. The world needs to step in and play their part. The Palestinians have been abandoned and ignored for far too long. A shortage of funds to the UN agency, which attempts to provide them humanitarian aid, would be nothing short of a disaster. This can be warded off only if the wealthier countries in the world put money into UNRWA so that it can continue to provide for the refugees and ensure they are not forced into further hardship. The Trump administration’s decision to withdraw aid to Palestine has had serious consequences. The funding shortfalls for the humanitarian response for the West Bank and Gaza is massive. The UN currently provides food and financial support to five million Palestinians.

The people deserve basic humanitarian care. The UN has been attempting to provide this since 1949 when the UNRWA was set up. Indeed, more needs to be done to change the status of the Palestinians and to ensure they have a piece of territory they can call their home. The reduction in funding for the agency taking care of them will make their plight much harder. This is not something the world should condone or standby and watch silently. In a situation where there are fewer countries willing to support the Palestinian political cause, one would hope that at least aid can flow into Palestine uninterrupted. That is the least the international community can do.