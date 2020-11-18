India’s bids to weaken Pakistan slammed

LONDON: Councillor Dr James Shera, former mayor of Rugby, has denounced India’s attempts towards destabilising Pakistan by supporting and funding terrorism in the country.

“We strongly condemn all deceptive, irresponsible, unethical efforts towards destabilising, supporting terrorism or funding terrorism in Pakistan,” Dr Shera said in a statement here on Tuesday as he referred to a recent press conference by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi along with the DG ISPR.

Shera appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and its sacrifices in terms of human and economic losses to uproot terrorism and its by-products from the country. He said India has used the bogey of terrorism to misguide the world by pretending to be the victim of terrorism, adding India wants to distract world attention from its crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir.

“Indian real face has been exposed as a sponsor of terrorism and terror financing in Pakistan to destabilise it. India has been using the sovereign soil of Afghanistan for perpetrating terrorism against the sovereign state of Pakistan, taking a huge toll on human lives,” Dr Shera said. The specific information made public by Pakistan warrants international intervention to investigate and call India to account, he stressed.

The statement was endorsed by UK Pakistani Christian leaders including Dr Peter David, Dr Noshaba Khiljee, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Michael Massey, John Bosco, Samson Javed, Bishop Yousaf Nadeem Bhinder, Saleem Khokhar ex-MPA Qamar Rafique, and Tahier Solomon.