E-voting to be introduced in next general election: Imran

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his government will introduce electronic voting in the next general election as well as move a bill in Parliament to amend the method of balloting in the Senate elections — from secret to a show of hands — in a bid to ensure fairness and transparency.

Talking to the media after a meeting with the Electoral Reforms Committee on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said the bill was aimed at discouraging “vote selling” in the upcoming Senate elections.

The Premier said the constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority. “It will expose which political party supports or opposes corrupt practices,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the move was unprecedented on the part of a sitting government and recalled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2018 had expelled 20 of its lawmakers for allegedly selling their votes.

With regard to electronic voting, he said consultations with the Election Commission of Pakistan were under way to devise a system based on the data provided by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra). Besides ensuring transparency, he said, the computerised system will also benefit the nine million Pakistanis living abroad to conveniently poll their votes online.

The Prime Minister thanked the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for demonstrating their confidence in the PTI during the election and lauded the big turnout even from far-flung areas despite harsh weather conditions.

He said his government stood by its pledge to grant provisional provincial status to GB to end the sense of deprivation among its people. “Every possible step will be taken to bring development in the area,” he added.

The GB people, he said, would be kept updated about the steps taken in phases for the establishment of their province. Khan also dismissed opposition parties’ allegations of rigging in the GB polls and stressed the need for a spirit among the political parties to accept defeat.

He recalled that the purpose behind the PTI’s demand to open four constituencies after the 2013 general election was to set in place a system of transparent and free polls in the future. Even as the skipper of the national cricket team, Khan said he had always campaigned for neutral umpires in the matches.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that with the implementation of electoral reforms, the country would witness a norm among the political parties to have faith in the polling process and accept the results.