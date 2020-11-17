close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

One commits suicide

SUKKUR: A youth committed suicide in Kot Bungalow, Khairpur. Naban Pario, who lived in Kot Bungalow, Khairpur district, climbed over an electric pylon and committed suicide after touching a live wire on Monday. He received third degree burn injuries. He was shifted to the GIMS Burns Ward but died on the way. According to relatives, Pario was dejected by joblessness that forced him to commit suicide.

