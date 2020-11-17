close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

Two killed in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

SUKKUR: Two people, including a policeman, were killed in a road accident between a motorcycle and a passenger coach. A police cop Ghulam Hyder Khoso and Manzoor Solangi were killed on Monday when a Shikarpur bound coach hit their motorcycle. The coach driver managed to escape after abandoning the bus.

Latest News

More From Pakistan