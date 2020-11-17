Two killed in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Two people, including a policeman, were killed in a road accident between a motorcycle and a passenger coach. A police cop Ghulam Hyder Khoso and Manzoor Solangi were killed on Monday when a Shikarpur bound coach hit their motorcycle. The coach driver managed to escape after abandoning the bus.