Over Rs2 million disbursed among families of martyred cops

SUKKUR: The Welfare Department, Shaheed Benazirabad, distributed cheques of Rs2,877,140 among the widows and daughters of martyred cops on Monday. The DIG Police Welfare, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, headed the meeting which scrutinized the cases of 20 widows of martyred policemen and distributed cheques of Rs one million among them, cheques of Rs0.9 million were disbursed as dowry among daughters of 17 martyred cops, while Rs97,7140 were disbursed as retirement fund among 37 policemen. Addressing the beneficiaries, DIG Mazhar Nawaz said that the services of policemen who fell in the line of duty would never be forgotten by the department.