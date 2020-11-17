close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

Two brothers shot dead in sessions court lock-up

LAHORE: Two real brothers facing murder charges were Monday shot dead in judicial lock-up of sessions court. Riyasat Nazeer and Bilal Nazeer facing murder trial were. They had allegedly murdered a woman in the limits of Nishtar Colony police station. The police managed to arrest Kafeel on the spot and bodies of the deceased were shifted to hospital for medico-legal.

