Martyred constable laid to rest

KASUR: A constable, who suffered injuries during a robbery bid and died last night, was laid to rest on Monday. According to Chunian police, Constable Syed Saghir Abbas and his cousin Syed Sadaqat were returning home on a motorcycle and near Nowshera Pathanwala Bridge four bandits intercepted them and snatched Rs 60,000 and four tolas gold jewellery and a mobile phone from Sadaqat and shot at and injured him when he put up resistance. Due to his critical condition, he was referred to Lahore where he died. He was laid to rest with government honours. City Chunian police registered case against four accused.