Nowshera reports 28 Covid-19 cases in three days

NOWSHERA: Twenty-eight more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus during the last three days in the district on Monday. According to Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan and District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah, the number of patients infected by the fatal Covid-19 were increasing with each passing day since the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the news case, they said the number of confirmed infected patients reached 1139. They said that 15 patients had so far recovered after the treatment at hospitals of the district. The officials added that three patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex while the rest were quarantined at their homes. They appealed the people to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs), including wearing facemasks, social distancing and adopt other safety steps to stem the spike of coronavirus pandemic in the area and save precious lives. It may be mentioned that the local administration imposed smart lockdown in several localities, including Dagbesud, Lajbar Garhi, Pabbi, Shabara and Jaloza, after the Covid-19 cases were reported in the district. Only one patient namely Fazal Taj, a resident of Choki Drab, had died during the second wave of the virus in the district.