Bannu reports 31 more coronavirus cases

BANNU: At least 31 suspected patients were declared confirmed Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours in the district on Monday. The number of confirmed coronavirus patients reached 42 since the second wave of the pandemic in the district.

At least four educational institutions, including Government Girls High School Bazaar Ahmad Khan, Government Girls Degree College, Bannu Township and Government Girls Centennial Model School Tanchi Bazaar in Bannu were closed down for five days after a number of Covid-19 cases were reported from them.

Similarly, students of one or two classes in five schools, Government Girls Primary School Kaki Khas No.1, Government Boys Primary School Kot Zafar, Government Boys High School Daudshah, Government Boys High School Balawar Domail, Government Girls Middle School Isakawaqa and Frontier Model High School Domail, were stopped from attending their respective educational institutions after the coronavirus infection cases were reported.

DC Zubair Niazi appealed to the people to observe standard operating procedures, including wearing facemasks, social distancing and adopt other safety steps to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the area.