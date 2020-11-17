10 killed, 14 injured as coach falls into gorge in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Ten persons, including two women, were killed and 14 others sustained injuries when a speeding passenger coach fell into a deep gorge at the mountainous Piran area in Ziarat Kaka Sahib in Nowshera district on Monday.

Locals said that a passenger coach (P-2362) was on way to Nowshera from Spin Kani area in Ziarat Kaka Sahib when it fell into 70 feet deep ravine while negotiating a turn in the hilly Piran area.

As a result, seven passengers, including two women, were killed on the spot. Two of the wounded persons later succumbed to injuries at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar and one died at the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera.

Four injured were stated to be in a precarious condition. The passengers who died on the spot were identified as Usman, the driver, Bakhtiar Ali Shah, Salman, Yasir Shah, Mushtaq and the two women named Basnigar and Gul Bibi.

All were residents of Spin Kani area in Ziarat Kaka Sahib. Two injured named Misal Khan and Uzair, residents of Spin Kani area, later succumbed to their injuries at the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, and Zohaib Ali Shah died at the Qazi Medical Complex.

The injured were identified as Zain and his wife Sadabahar, Haris, Daud, Ismail, Asim, Tufail Muhammad, Aftab, Faisal, Tasdiqullah, Haider, Ihtisham. The names of the two injured could not be ascertained.

Soon after the accident, the Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and rescued the injured after putting in hectic efforts for two hours. The news about the road mishap spread like a jungle fire in the district and a large number of people thronged the Qazi Medical Complex to inquire after the health of their near and dear ones. Doctors and security staff faced difficulties when many people tried to enter the Trauma Ward and Emergency Department to see their injured and dead relatives.

The locals said that it was the sixth such accident as safety walls on the Nowshera-Kaka Sahib Road had been broken but the department concerned did not bother to reconstruct them to save precious lives.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak expressed grief over the incident. In separate statements, they offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.