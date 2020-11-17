Trump asserts he will soon file ‘big cases’ challenging results

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump asserted on Twitter on Sunday he would soon file “big cases” challenging the 2020 election results in which Joe Biden defeated him, even after his campaign has lost numerous court battles over the results. Trump did not specify if his campaign would file new lawsuits but said on Twitter “our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!”

Obama’s advice to Trump? ‘It’s time for you’ to concede to Biden: Former president Barack Obama got straight to the point during his interview with “60 Minutes” that aired on Sunday night: It is time for President Trump to concede, he said.

“A president is a public servant. They are temporary occupants of the office, by design,” Obama told correspondent Scott Pelley. “And when your time is up, then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego, and your own interests, and your own disappointments.” My advice to President Trump is, if you want at this late stage in the game to be remembered as somebody who put country first, it’s time for you to do the same thing,” Obama said.

His remarks amounted to the former president’s most forceful statement yet condemning Trump’s failure to respect a peaceful transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden. During a wide-ranging interview, Obama also criticized Republicans “who clearly know better” for allowing Trump’s false claims of election fraud to go unchecked. Since the race was called on Nov. 7 for Biden, Trump has not yet acknowledged losing to Obama’s former vice president. Instead, Trump has tweeted unfounded complaints about a stolen contest, blocked the federal government from cooperating with Biden’s transition team, and waged an unlikely legal campaign that he claims, without evidence, will reveal widespread electoral fraud. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will focus on reviving a pandemic-battered US economy as he prepares to take office, while outgoing President Donald Trump has promised more lawsuits of the type that so far have failed to alter his election defeat. With coronavirus cases surging, Biden will receive a briefing and give a speech in his home state of Delaware on rebuilding an economy that has suffered millions of job losses as the pandemic has killed more than 245,000 Americans.