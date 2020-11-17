Pakistan’s school in Dubai facing financial crisis

DUBAI: The Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistan School in Dubai has been facing severe financial difficulties despite getting around one million dirhams loan from banks, a senior diplomat of the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai confirmed to The News.

Due to severe financial difficulties, many employees, especially those associated with the school transport section, have been laid off in two weeks. Pakistan Consulate officials say the steps are being taken to improve the school's financial situation. “Efforts are also being made to improve the school fee system,” the diplomat said and added: “The consulate imposed fees on the children of its staff to improve the school quality.”

The school obtained an overdraft of Dh200,000 from a Dubai bank this year, which was guaranteed by the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai while the school also took a bank loan of more than Dh500,000.

Two months back, multi-purpose grounds were constructed at a cost of Dh450,000 as the school had to provide facilities in line with Dubai educational standards. Recently, the Pakistan business community funded the school for improving and implementing safety protocols, following the coronavirus pandemic.