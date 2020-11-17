Trade mission: UK brings together eight chartered professional bodies

ISLAMABAD: The British government has brought together eight leading UK chartered professional bodies to participate in the trade mission that has been initiated and will continue till November 20.

According to the British High Commission, it is being led by the education team within the Department for International Trade at the British Deputy High Commission in Karachi. Chartered bodies have the UK Privy Council permission to confer chartered status and they are a key component of the UK’s global leadership in setting international technical, people and ethical standards that drive best practice. The chartered bodies will explore opportunities for partnerships around their standards, accreditations, professional development support and communities.

There are tried and tested models already in place and these bodies can help in very practical ways through partnerships by deploying resources from their local and regional offices, teams and member networks, the high commission has said.

International education champion Professor Sir Steve Smith spoke at the inaugural session of the mission. He said: “It is wonderful that even during these unprecedented times we are able to continue to explore opportunities for developing partnerships with our important bilateral partners. This is part of our commitment to foster international partnerships. This is the third chartered trade mission run and the first-ever virtual trade mission of leading UK chartered professional bodies.”

The British Deputy High Commissioner, Mike Nithavrianakis, said: “I am delighted to welcome the UK’s leading chartered professional institutes to Pakistan. This visit is an indication of the growing trade relationship between the UK and Pakistan even during the challenging times of a global pandemic. The UK is very proud of its Charted Professional Institutes. These are bodies with a global reputation and reach, and with a commitment to driving up international standards of professionalism. They provide opportunities for high-value partnerships with universities, government and employers in Pakistan.”

During their virtual visit, chartered bodies will hold meetings with government and leading private institutions like IBA, LUMS, Bahria, SZABIST and others to develop partnerships around knowledge-transfer, to champion ethically-responsible business, to enhance the value of existing educational programmes and to develop professional capabilities of organizations.