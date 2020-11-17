Kabul urged to look beyond settled issue of Durand Line

ISLAMABAD: The Afghan narrative on the Durand Line was crafted to lay claim to Pakistan’s Pashtun belt despite the fact that the treaty was willingly signed by Amir of Afghanistan Abdur Rahman Khan in 1893 and the border was duly demarcated under the supervision of Afghan and British officials. The Durand Line is a settled matter and both Pakistan and Afghanistan need to look beyond the border issue to strengthen their mercurial bilateral relations. This was the crux of the thoughts shared by experts of Pak-Afghan affairs in a roundtable conference organised by the Institute of Policy Studies here. The keynote speakers included well-known author Juma Khan Sufi, researcher and historian Dr Lutfur Rahman and Ambassador (r) Ayaz Wazir. The roundtable was chaired by Khalid Rahman, Executive President IPS, and moderated by Brigadier (r) Said Nazir Mohmand.