Qatari air force commander calls on CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF), who is on a official visit to Pakistan, called on Gen Nadeem Raza, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at the Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi. Matters of bilateral professional interest, regional security environment, and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting. Commander QEAF lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.