MC tenants observe strike against shops’ auction

BUREWALA: Municipal Corporation tenants Monday observed a shutter down strike against the auction of their shops. The protesters also took out a rally and staged a sit-in outside the MC office. The tenants protested when the MC officials completed the auction process of 32 shops under the lease system. Before the auction traders led by Markazi Anjuman Tajraan president Haji Muhammad Jameel Bhatti, Grocery Association president Rao Noor Mohammad, Rao Khalil Ahmed and other traders protested against the auction.