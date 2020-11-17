No change in PDM narrative: Iftikhar

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held here Monday maintained that there would be no change in the narrative of the movement.

Talking to newsmen after a PDM Steering Committee meeting, PDM spokesman Mian Iftikhar Hussain said the meeting discussed the future action plan, saying that options of a shutdown strike and the Islamabad march could not be ruled out. The meeting chaired by the PDM general secretary was attended by Sherry Rehman, Awais Noorani, Mohsin Dawar, Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini, Usman Kakar and Muhammad Akram Khan Durrani. It also discussed the Charter of Pakistan and the 26 points declaration of the All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition parties.