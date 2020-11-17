NAB chief orders prosecution, operation divisions for pursuing high-profile 1,230 cases

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) directed that prosecution and operation divisions should pursue the high-profile 1,230 corruption cases pending in the courts in coordination after collecting evidence, verified documents and in the light of witnesses’ statements.

A high-level meeting was held Monday chaired by NAB chairman and was attended by anti-graft body’s deputy chairman Hussain Asghar, prosecutor general accountability Syed Asghar Haider, director general operations Zahir Shah while DGs of all the bureaus attended the meeting via video link. The meeting reviewed the overall performance of the NAB and expressed satisfaction over it. The meeting reviewed under trial cases and decided that the prosecution and operation divisions would pursue the cases in coordination after collecting evidence, verified documents and in the light of witnesses’ statements. The meeting also reviewed improving the standard of conducting complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations. It was directed that proper monitoring of the performance of the NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus would be ensured on the directives of chairman by ensuring persistent vigilance and required legal assistance could be provided if required.

Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) said the NAB is determined to make Pakistan corruption-free. “The NAB officials should work without coming under any pressure or threats,” he added. He said the NAB in 2019 has received 53, 643 complaints and out of them 42,760 were disposed of while in 2018 it received 48,591 complaints and out of them 42,000 were disposed of.

He said the NAB has complaint verifications of 1308 complaints, 1666 inquiries and 609 investigations were disposed of while the conviction ratio of the NAB is about 68.8 percent which is the best as compared to other such institutions. He said the NAB forensic science laboratory has facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis. He said in 2019, over 15,747 questionable documents, analysis of over 300 thumb impressions, 747 digital devices, laptops, mobile phones, hard disk etc were examined in this laboratory.

He said the NAB is role model for Saarc countries and the NAB is chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum. He said Transparency International, PILDAT, MISHAL and International Economic Forum have lauded NAB’s efforts for eliminating corruption. He said the NAB has signed agreement with China to oversee CPEC projects.

It was decided to impart on the job short courses for capacity-building of investigation officers and prosecutors to enable them to meet modern day requirements as per law. NAB chairman directed to utilise all available resources for concluding the mega corruption white collar crime cases on scientific basis so that the corrupt elements could be punished. He directed that the complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations should be taken to logical conclusion by taking the benefit of the collective wisdom of Combined Investigation Team (CIT).

He said right now 1230 corruption references are under trial in different accountability courts of the country. He directed the relevant DGs to ensure that the cases should be pursued in an effective way and make possible the recovery of looted money from corrupt elements and subsequently deposit the amount in the national exchequer. He said the performance of the NAB has been appreciated by reputed national and international institutions. “The increase in receipt of complaints as compared to last year shows enhanced confidence of people in the Bureau,” he further added. He said the NAB officers should utilise their energies on concluding investigations, inquiries on merit in a transparent way. He said the faith of the NAB is corruption-free Pakistan. He directed the NAB officers to ensure implementing zero tolerance policy without caring about any propaganda or pressure as per law. He said the NAB is a people-friendly institution and all the people visiting it should be dealt with respect and no laxity will be tolerated in this connection.