Martyred constable laid to rest

KASUR: A constable, who suffered injuries during a robbery bid and died last night, was laid to rest on Monday. According to Chunian police, Constable Syed Saghir Abbas and his cousin Syed Sadaqat were returning home on a motorcycle and near Nowshera Pathanwala Bridge four bandits intercepted them and snatched Rs 60,000 and four tolas gold jewellery and a mobile phone from Sadaqat and shot at and injured him when he put up resistance. Due to his critical condition, he was referred to Lahore where he died. He was laid to rest with government honours. City Chunian police registered case against four accused.

PETTY ALTERCATION CLAIMS WOMAN’S LIFE: An elderly woman was killed over a petty altercation in Athilpur village of Kasur. Salman Masih parked his motorbike outside the door of Razzaq Masih. Over the parking of the motorcycle Razzaq and Salman exchanged harsh words and Razzaq and his brothers started beating Sajid and Waqas Masih. The mother of Razzaq tried to stop the fight but accused hit her with a rod and she died on the spot.

WOMAN, PARAMOUR KILL HUSBAND: A woman and her paramour allegedly strangled her husband near Hala village, Sarai Mughal. Samira Bibi and her paramour Sajid strangled her husband Allah Ditta.