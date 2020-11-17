close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

FIR registered for illegal hunting

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

SUKKUR: The FIR of illegally hunting a pregnant deer in Dadu was registered against 25 people. Following the airing of a video of an illegally-hunted pregnant deer by villagers of Sheer Muhammed Solangi, Dadu, the Wildlife Department, Dadu, got an FIR registered against 25 people in the jurisdiction of Makhdoom Billawal Police Station. After killing the female deer, the villagers proceeded to remove the fawn from the dead animal and aired the video.

Latest News

More From Pakistan