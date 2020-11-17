FIR registered for illegal hunting

SUKKUR: The FIR of illegally hunting a pregnant deer in Dadu was registered against 25 people. Following the airing of a video of an illegally-hunted pregnant deer by villagers of Sheer Muhammed Solangi, Dadu, the Wildlife Department, Dadu, got an FIR registered against 25 people in the jurisdiction of Makhdoom Billawal Police Station. After killing the female deer, the villagers proceeded to remove the fawn from the dead animal and aired the video.