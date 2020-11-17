UAF syndicate approves Punjab Regularisation Service Act 2019

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) syndicate Monday approved the Punjab Regularisation Service Act 2019 that will regularise hundreds of contractual and ad-hoc employees, who are working in the varsity for three years.

The meeting chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan was attended by UAF Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer, social-cum-political figure Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Dr Mahr Muhammad Saeed Akhtar, Dr Attiya Awan, Addition Secretary Planning Agriculture Department Dr Rao Atif Raza, Additional Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Iqbal Shahid, Deputy Director Local Fund Audit Gulfraz Minhas, Dr Ashraf, Dean UAF Dr Asghar Bajwa, Dr Qamar Bilal, Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri, Dr Muhammad Arshad, Dr Sidra Ijaz, Wasi Bajwa and others. The meeting also approved to sustain the Center for Advanced Studies (Agriculture and Food Security) and release of salaries for its staff.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said almost all public universities had adopted the regularisation act except the UAF.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad showed his concern that despite the fact of taking a leading role in the food security and agriculture, the CAS project was brought to standstill that was really a matter of concern. The meeting okayed revival of the CAS for sustainable agricultural uplift.

The VC said the UAF had established Vision 2030 to address the daunting issues of food security, agriculture, water scarcity and livestock sector. He said the vision was reflected in the national agriculture policy as UAF worked with the government to map out the vision.

He said the UAF being the mother of all agricultural and educational institutions was taking all possible steps to handle the issue of the sector. He said the UAF takes the intakes on district quota so that the students from rural backgrounds are encouraged to take admissions.

QUOTA OF FLOUR MILL SUSPENDED: Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari suspended the quota of a flourmill at Samanabad. The AC City inspected the flourmill and found flour substandard. The delivery record of flour bags was also incomplete. To it, the flourmill was sealed and its government quota was suspended.