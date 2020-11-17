SI suspended for misbehaving with woman

OKARA: The DPO Monday suspended a sub-inspector on the charge of misbehaving with a woman on phone. Reportedly, accused SI Afzal Gill had allegedly misbehaved with complainant Tahira Yasmin on cell phone. The woman had recorded all talk which she gave to the DPO at his office. To it, the DPO suspended the cop immediately and initiated an inquiry against him.

CRUSHED TO DEATH: A cyclist was crushed to death in an accident Qasim of Jassoki Dhon village was going on a cycle when a truck hit him to death.

8 GAMBLERS HELD: Police on Monday arrested eight gamblers. They were Muhammad Sabir, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Kaif.