PM approves establishment of ‘National Job Portal’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved establishment of ‘National Job Portal’ to provide immense opportunities of employment to the country's youth. The prime minister gave the approval in a meeting with Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar. In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, it was decided to reassign the responsibility to Tiger Force to control the spreading of COVID-19 pandemic. The prime minister said the PTI government was committed to fulfilling another promise with youth. Terming the youth as asset for the country, he said empowering them was the top priority of the PTI government. Usman Dar gave a briefing to the prime minister on Kamyab Jawan programme and apprised him of the progress made in providing loans to youth. He also updated the prime minister on ‘National Job Portal’.