10 killed as passenger van plunges into gorge in Nowshera

The unfortunate accident took place at Ziarat Kaka Sahib Road in District Nowshera of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where the van driver lost control on it and it fell into the ravine, which killed eight people, including two women, on the spot, while seven people also sustained injuries. Later on, two injured persons succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The passenger vain was going to Nowshera Cantt from Ziarat Kaka Sahib.