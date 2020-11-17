Lord Nazir announces retirement from House of Lords

LONDON: Lord Nazir Ahmed of Rotherham on Monday announced his retirement from the House of Lords, the upper house of the United Kingdom's parliament.

The British-Pakistani confirmed to Geo News on Monday that he has decided to retire from the House of Lords after 23 years of service. It is understood that Lord Nazir wrote to the clerk of the House of Lords a month ago, expressing his wish to retire, drawing curtains on a remarkable career in British politics that saw many highs and lows.

The UK Parliament confirmed to Lord Nazir that his retirement allocation had been approved under the House of Lords Reform Act 2014 "as of 14 November 2020". The Lord Speaker on Monday announced in the UK Parliament that Lord Nazir has retired at the start of business on November 16, 2020. Lord Nazir made history when he became the first Muslim, Kashmiri, and Pakistani to enter the House of Lords as a Labour peer, making his mark instantly through a combative style of politics, as well as taking unconventional positions on issues such as the Iraq war, Kashmir issue, and rights of Muslims. He was suspended from the Labour Party for opposing the Iraq war. Lord Nazir has been involved in charitable projects and gathered influence in the community by helping a large number of charitable organisations. He spent nearly 35 years in active politics and served for 10 years as a councilor before joining the House of Lords. He has been a vociferous advocate of the Kashmir cause.