Petition for provision of security to Justice Isa

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court for provision of security to Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court as his wife citing life threats to him, in an open letter written to the president.

Petitioner Rai Sarfraz Ahmad Khan submitted that he was shocked to read the contents of the open letter published in national dailies wherein Serena Isa mentioned life threats to his husband hurled by a local cleric namely Iftikharuddin.

He said the wife of the sitting judge also complained about the indifferent approach of the authorities towards the life threats hurled by the cleric. He pleaded that threat to the life of a sitting judge is in fact a threat to the state and civilized society.

The petitioner asked the court to issue an appropriate direction to the government authorities to provide proper security to Justice Isa and his family. The interior secretary and home secretary Punjab have been made respondents in the petition.