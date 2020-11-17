Punjab fails to notify sugarcane transportation charges, development cess

LAHORE: The Punjab government has not notified so far the sugarcane transportation rates and sugarcane development cess for the crushing season 2020-21, providing an opportunity to the sugar-millers to exploit the growers by not issuing the cane purchase receipts (CPRs).

A CPR contains details of the sugarcane price, transportation charges and sugarcane development cess. The transportation charges and half of sugarcane development cess are deducted from the final payment, made to the growers through the CPR. However, both are not notified while the crushing season in south Punjab has started from Nov 10 and central Punjab from 15.

This year, the Punjab Food Department issued a notification, which said: “The minimum purchase price of sugarcane at the factory rate as well as at the purchase centre for the crushing season 2020-21 is fixed at Rs200/40 kg”.

The provincial government did not mention deduction of transportation charges from the sugarcane price, purchased by the mills at the purchase centres or from the growers’ farms.

In the past, the government used to clearly mention in the notification deduction of transportation charges from the sugarcane minimum purchase price. The notification for the previous year says, “The minimum purchase price of sugarcane at the factory gate as well as cane purchase centres for the crushing season 219-20 is fixed at Rs190 per 40 kg, or Rs475 per 100kg or Rs4,750 per metric ton.

“However, the sugar factories may deduct from the purchase price the transportation charges, incurred by them on the cane purchased at purchase centres away from the factory gate at the rate of Rs1.25 per 100kg per kilometre subject to a maximum deduction of 40 kilometres from the factory gate for the crushing season 2019-20.”

Similarly, half of the sugarcane development cess is also deducted from the growers’ payment and half was paid by the sugar factory. Both deductions have been included in the CPR and the final payment is made. However, the government ignored both important components of the CPR by not fixing the transportation charges and notification of sugarcane development cess.

Further, no private sugarcane purchase centres are opened as the government is asking for Rs10 million guarantee for its opening. Every year, around 7,000 to 8,000 private purchase centres were established, which used to help in timely purchase of sugarcane from growers and transport it to the mills. The process would save growers’ time, who have to sow the next crop besides offsetting the weight loss due to delay in purchase of cane outside the mill gates.

When contacted, Cane Commissioner Punjab Zaman Wattoo said that not a single application from private purchasers was received by the department for opening of sugarcane purchase centre in the province. He admitted that the government had fixed Rs10 million guarantee bond for opening of a centre. However, sugar mills purchase centres are operational and purchasing cane, he added.

He was asked what would happen when the sugarcane selling would reach its peak in the coming days, and tractor-trolleys and trucks laden with sugarcane would have to wait in long queues for 48 to 72 hours outside the sugar mills. It would cause weight loss of sugarcane and financial loss to farmers. However, Zaman Wattoo said it would not affect the process as the crushing capacity of the mills would remain unchanged.

On the issue of not notifying the sugarcane development cess and transportation charges, along with sugarcane minimum purchase price, the cane commissioner said that the cabinet would notify it in its next meeting, likely to be held on Tuesday (today).

When asked why it was not notified earlier, he said since the sugarcane development cess and transportation charges had remained unchanged, it would not affect the purchase process. He said till the new notification was issued, the previous notification would remain intact. He said it would not affect the issuance of CPRs. He said no mill could refuse to issue the CPR with this excuse.