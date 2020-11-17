FIR registered for illegal hunting

SUKKUR: The FIR of illegally hunting a pregnant deer in Dadu was registered against 25 people. Following the airing of a video of an illegally-hunted pregnant deer by villagers of Sheer Muhammed Solangi, Dadu, the Wildlife Department, Dadu, got an FIR registered against 25 people in the jurisdiction of Makhdoom Billawal Police Station. After killing the female deer, the villagers proceeded to remove the fawn from the dead animal and aired the video.

SSP Dadu Dr Farrukh Raza Malik said that it was a serious crime to kill a pregnant deer. He said he had registered an FIR against the violators. The Chief Conservative Officer of Wildlife Department Sindh, Javid Ahmed Mahar, said the hunters would be strictly punished for the violation.