Marriyum condemns govt for treating Shahbaz badly

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb strongly condemned the government for bringing Shahbaz Sharif to hospital in an armoured vehicle.

In a press statement, issued here on Monday, she said selected Imran Khan's power only worked to bring Shahbaz Sharif in an armoured vehicle, while he didn’t know how to run the government. "Imran Khan can only use his power to hurt Shahbaz Sharif," she said, adding despite severe back pain, Shahbaz Sharif was brought to the hospital in an armoured vehicle.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, while talking about Gilgit-Baltistan election, alleged that the election was stolen by arresting Shahbaz Sharif. Imran Khan was politicising Shahbaz Sharif's health after the government's narrative of treason was buried after its baseless corruption allegations on Sharif family, she said, adding Shahbaz Sharif's back pain increased due to this armoured vehicle.