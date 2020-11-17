Ulema may help solve complicated problems: PA speaker

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Monday said ulema could help solve the complicated problems with their wisdom.

He was talking to Federal Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri and Badshahi Masjid Khateeb Abdul Khabeer Azad, who called on him at his residence to inquire about the health of Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Senator Kamil Ali Agha was also present.

Thanking them, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said Pakistan needs promotion of peace and brotherhood by ulema. Ulema of all schools of thought should gather at one platform so that security, stability and peace prevail in the country, he said, adding that it would be possible only when ulema would shun their differences.

Noorul Haq Qadri appreciated services of the Chaudhry brothers for Islam. “Your family is ranked among those who have been upholding Islamic civilisation and values. You are held in honour and regards among ulema,” he added. Abdul Khabeer Azad told the Punjab Assembly speaker that special prayers were offered on Friday for early recovery of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.