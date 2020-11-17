Five schools sealed in Karak for corona cases

KARAK: Five schools in the Karak district were closed on Monday after the detection of coronavirus cases among students. According to a notification of the district administration here, the coronavirus tests of 22 students were found positive in five schools.

The schools included boys and girls’ high schools Jandri, girls’ higher secondary school Karak, girls’ high school Mithakhel and high school Ghundi Mir Khankhel. The administration directed the station house officers of the police stations concerned to seal the area and restrict the movement of the staff and students.