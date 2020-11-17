JI leader says GB saw ‘selection’, not election

MINGORA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Monday alleged that “selection”, not election was held in Gilgit-Baltistan to install a puppet government there.

Talking to media after a meeting held here in connection with the upcoming JI public meeting on November 22, the senator said all mafias, including sugar, wheat flour and medicines, were part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. JI district chief Hameedul Haq, Dr Khalid Farooq, Dr Ubaidullah, Naveed Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion. The last general election, the senator alleged, were rigged and incompetent and incapable people were given government and now the country and nation were bearing the brunt of those illegal and unconstitutional practices.

He said the PTI government had made life a hell for the poor due to rising prices of essential commodities and medicines, inflation and unemployment. The JI leader said that a sincere and honest leadership like the JI could steer the country out of the prevailing difficult situation. Coming down hard on the PTI leadership for reneging on pledges, Senator Mushtaq said the incumbent government with the connivance of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) did legislation in haste to appease the international lenders and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The country and the nation, he believed, had been mortgaged to the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and FATF.

“The champions of ‘change’ and good governance took huge loans from the international financial institutions at high interest rates during the last two and a half years’ rule but now no positive change could be seen in the standard of living of the people,” he added. He said there was no difference in the incumbent “selected” rulers and PPP, PML-N and PML-Quaid.

The JI senator added that the masses were fed up with the PTI government as they cannot tolerate price-hike, unemployment, corruption, worsening law and order situation and injustice anymore in the country.