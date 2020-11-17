close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
November 17, 2020

Geo News reporter’s death condoled

National

BR
Bureau report
November 17, 2020

PESHAWAR: The death of senior journalist working for the Geo News, Arshad Waheed Chaudhry, was condoled at a condolence meeting held at the Geo News, Peshawar Bureau, on Monday.

Geo News, Peshawar Bureau chief Shakil Farman Ali, Peshawar Press Club President Syed Bukhar Shah and staff members of Geo News, The News and Jang attended the condolence meeting. It merits a mention here that Arshad Waheed Chaudhry died recently from the coronavirus. He had been under treatment at a hospital in Islamabad, where he breathed his last. The participants offered fateha and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and sought patience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with courage and equanimity. The participants said that Jang Group was like a family and Arshad Waheed Chaudhry would always be missed.

Latest News

More From Pakistan