Geo News reporter’s death condoled

PESHAWAR: The death of senior journalist working for the Geo News, Arshad Waheed Chaudhry, was condoled at a condolence meeting held at the Geo News, Peshawar Bureau, on Monday.

Geo News, Peshawar Bureau chief Shakil Farman Ali, Peshawar Press Club President Syed Bukhar Shah and staff members of Geo News, The News and Jang attended the condolence meeting. It merits a mention here that Arshad Waheed Chaudhry died recently from the coronavirus. He had been under treatment at a hospital in Islamabad, where he breathed his last. The participants offered fateha and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and sought patience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with courage and equanimity. The participants said that Jang Group was like a family and Arshad Waheed Chaudhry would always be missed.