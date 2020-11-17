Protest against power outages, gas shortage

KARAK: Lawmakers and elders of the Karak district staged a march from the office of district development advisory committee to the DC office to protest unscheduled power outages and non-existence of natural gas in the district. Lawmakers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Malik Zafar Azam and Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel and other elders expressed anguish over the prolonged and unscheduled power load-shedding in the district. They said more than 18 hours’ power load-shedding in the district had paralysed routine life and drinking water schemes were also not functioning properly because of that. The protesters expressed disappointment at the non-availability of gas and lamented that the SNGPL had started operation against the existing gas connections which they considered illegal. They said that Karak was the oil and gas producing district but its dwellers were deprived of the facility. Later, the deputy commissioner assured the elders that a meeting of Peshawar Electric Supply Company and SNGPL and heads of the line departments would be convened on Thursday to resolve the issues.