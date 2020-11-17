Mansehra admin rescues 800 stranded tourists

MANSEHRA: The district administration has rescued around 800 tourists who remained stranded all night because of the blockade Mansehra-Naran-Road (MNJ) in the Palandrian area of the Kaghan valley.

“The avalanches rolled down from the nearby glaciers blocked the MNJ Road in Kaghan valley, leaving tourists travelling in around 110 vehicles stranded all night. They left for respective destinations after we cleared the road to traffic at about 8 am in the morning,” Qasim Ali Khan, deputy commissioner, told reporters here on Monday. The official, who had rushed to the scene following the avalanches rolling down on the MNJ Road, said the rescue and relief operation launched by the district administration continued throughout the night.

“The Chinese company and personnel of Sindh Regiment deployed at Suki Kinari Hydropower Project extended all help during the rescue and relief operation. They provided six excavators and shovel machines to clear the road,” he said. The deputy commissioner said a tourist, who had fallen unconscious after walking in the snow, was provided with medical aid besides serving breakfast to all tourists.

“Because of negligence shown by National Highway Authority and Kaghan Development Authority during the rough weather, district administration had no other option but to seek the support of the Chinese company in clearing the glaciers from the road,” said the official. He said four ambulances were at stand-by all night to cope with any untoward situation in the valley and escorted tourist’s vehicles to Mansehra.

“I would advise tourists coming to Kaghan valley to follow the guidelines and advisories being issued by the district administration from time-to-time for their safety, particularly during the winter season,” requested the official.