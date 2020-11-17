close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

‘Govt destroying LG system’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

LAHORE:During the last two and a half years, the Punjab government has made more than six amendments to its own Local Government Act. This was stated by PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari while responding to Firdous Ashiq Awan’s press conference here Monday.

She alleged that the government intentionally destroyed the LG system introduced by Shahbaz Sharif. She said the formation of conciliation councils was a flop drama and PML-N held LG elections on the instructions of Supreme Court during its time.

