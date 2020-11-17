Resolution against child abuse

LAHORE:PML-N MPA Rukhsana Kausar has demanded public hanging for rapists and criminals of child abuse. She submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly on rising incidents of sexual harassment in the country, especially in Punjab. In the resolution, she said number of rape cases was increasing in the country. She said such incidents damage image of Pakistan in the world.

“The entire house of the Punjab Assembly is protesting against the incidents and demands security for children and women, the resolution said. She said in order to protect the lives, property and honour of people in society, there was an urgent need to enforce Islamic law. She demanded those sexually abuse children should be hanged in public and a strict action should be taken against them under Islamic law.