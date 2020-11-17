Child shelters to be regulated

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Punjab Cabinet has approved rules for registration of organisations providing accommodation to destitute and neglected children in Punjab. Now the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau will act as a regulatory agency to supervise the institutional care to these children in the province, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmad tweeted this on Monday. The CPWB took children for a ride on Orange Train which they enjoyed a lot.