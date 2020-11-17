LAHORE:A refresher course, ‘First Respond Course,’ to train policemen was held at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines on Monday. At least 21 officers of Dolphin Squad participated in the course. Lahore Crime Scene Unit In charge Muhammad Yousaf said that Dolphin Squad officers were informed about “Cordon Off” strategy to the participant on crime scene. They were also trained about sketch making of the crime scene, physical frisking and photography.