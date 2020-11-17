close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

‘Steps taken for nurses’ welfare’

Lahore

Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

LAHORE:The government has taken welfare steps for nurses more than in the past and they are being given opportunities for higher education besides attractive salary.

Speaking at a function, Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar stated that new furniture has been provided in the common room named after Asma Kanwal Shaheed in Nursing Hostel Lahore General Hospital.

MS Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Sonia Ayoub, Azra Sultana, Ramzan Bibi, Ruqayya Bano, Khalida Tabasum and a large number of nurses were present. He said Asma Kanwal daughter of a blind father sacrificed her life to save the lives of the patients which will continue to inspire all the women and girls involved in nursing so that they can serve the suffering humanity and perform their duties with priority.

