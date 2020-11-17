PTI win reflects people’s trust in PM: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said victory of PTI in Gilgit-Baltistan elections reflects people’s trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a press statement issued here Monday, he said now journey of progress and development will start also in Gilgit-Baltistan under the leadership of Imran Khan. Gilgit-Baltistan was intentionally neglected by the previous ruling political parties, the minister and expressed happiness and satisfaction on the victory of PTI while addressing a rally on Dubai Chowk, Allama Iqbal Town.

PTI workers and voters of PP 160 actively participated in the rally and celebrated this very moment. Demonstration of fireworks was exhibited on occasion. Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed congratulated the prime minister and said that his leadership aura has made people change their mind and reject the political parties playing dirty and negative politics.

He said parties adopting negative narrative should revise their politics. The people of Gilgit-Baltistan proved their maturity by selecting PTI. The previous political parties have never taken steps for the development that’s why people of Gilgit-Baltistan put their trust in PTI.