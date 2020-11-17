Wasa centre to redress public complaints

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:To redress public complaints in a swift manner, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has launched a state-of-the-art corporate centre here Monday.
The corporate centre was situated at LDA Plaza, Egerton Road and was opened by Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz for a test run. He said this was the first of its kind centre across the country where all complaints regarding water would be redressed in a pleasant environment. Citizens can request for a new connection or billing and operation complaints under one roof, Syed Zahid Aziz said adding the centre would remain open for the citizens from 9am to 4pm, six days a week and will be closed on Sunday.