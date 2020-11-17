GCU declamation

LAHORE:A group discussion on “barriers of inclusion at higher education” was held at Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Monday.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the discussion, organised by an NGO founded by a physically challenged Ravian Waqas Ahmed, to support and fund physically challenged students all across Pakistan. GCU Registrar Dr Shaukat Ali, Sociology Department Incharge Dr Ayesha Farooq, PhD scholar Abdul Basit Rana, Sonia Fareed, Dr Ashfaq from University of Education, Chairperson Centre for Child Rights and Safety Education Tariq Mehmood, Dr Faisal Anees form UMT, Iffat Batool from GCU Psychology Department and special educationist Abdul Qudoos also participated in discussion.

Zania Chaudhry represented the transgender community and highlighted their problems. Meanwhile, the 40th All Pakistan Allama Iqbal Bilingual Declamation (AIBD) began at the GCU.

About 35 teams from top educational institutions of country, including Punjab University, UET Lahore, Lahore College for Woman University, University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, FCC University and Government Post-graduate College, Quetta are contesting for the coveted team trophy and best speaker awards at the two-day event spread over four sessions.

The topics that remained closely contested by the teams on the first day were: “My faith is what they bury when they force me to expose it”, “It is the best of times, it is the worst of times”, “There is a war that makes us adore our conquerors and despise ourselves.”, and “The possibility of our deliverance lies not in the future but in the past.”

In the humorous category, the participants enthralled the audience with their wit and humour on the topics: “Some things come with their own punishments”, “Frustration makes creativity possible”, “People don’t believe in consequence anymore”, and “We survive on a circulation of favours.”

In the Urdu category, youths punctuated their speeches with fiery verses of Mirza Ghalib, Allama Iqbal, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Habib Jalib. Vice-Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi stressed that campuses must offer opportunities to its students and faculty for meaningful discourse on issues of national and international importance.