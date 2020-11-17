Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold and dry conditions was reported in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country and likely to move eastward today. They predicted mainly dry weather in most plain areas of the province and cold in upper areas. Fog is also likely in plain areas of Punjab during morning and night hours.

On Monday, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) occurred in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan while Snowfall occurred in Malamjabba and Chitral.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Attock 67, Murree 40, Islamabad (Zero Point 37, Airport 24), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 25), Sialkot (City 22, Airport 16), Narowal 20, Gujranwala 15, Okara 11, Kasur 10, Sahiwal 08, Hafizabad 06, Gujrat, Mangla, Jhelum 05, Khanewal 03, Joharabad 02, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin, Noorpur Thal, Bahawalpur (City) 01, Pattan 57, Malam Jabba 49, Kalam 47, Saidu Sharif 43, Balakot 40, Kakul 31, Cherat, 25, Dir (Upper 20, Lower 09), Takht Bai 19, Peshawar 10, Chitral, Drosh, Parachinar 05, Mirkhani 01, Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 44), Garhi Dupatta 36, Kotli 18, Rawalakot 12, Astore 12.