PML-N leaders’ bail extended in NAB office case

LAHORE:Anti-Terrorism Court Monday extended interim bail of 28 PML-N leaders and workers in NAB office clash case. The court has extended interim bail of Parvez Malik, Shaista Parvez Malik, Ch Shahbaz, Ghazali Saleem Butt, Ali Parvez Malik and others. The court has extended interim bail of the accused till November 23.

According to incident details, a clash erupted between the PML-N workers and law-enforcement agencies on August 11 when PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB Lahore office. Later, police had booked 300 PML-N workers including Maryam and 187 others.