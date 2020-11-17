Four sons of Mansha Bomb arrested

LAHORE:Police arrested four sons of alleged land grabber Mansha Bomb here on Monday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Umar Mansha, Asim Mansha, Tariq Mansha and Faisal Mansha. At least 77 cases of land grabbing, extortion, murder, attempt to murder and terrorism have been registered against them. Police also recovered sophisticated weapons, automatic guns and pistols from them. The most recent case has been registered in Township on Sunday on the complaint of Muhammad Sufiyan.

He complained the police that he had set up Abdullah State and Builders property dealing office in Gulshan-e-Mustafa Scheme. Owners of over two-kanal plot near his office, Ehsan Elahi, and three others had given him power of attorney. Mansha Bomb and others had made an attempt to grab it illegally. He had registered a complaint against them in the police station on February 5, 2020. However, he could not pursue the matter because of threats from the suspects.

On Sunday, Malik Mansha, his sons escorted by other accused, came to the plot in a tractor-trolley and carrying fire arms. They opened firing at him. However, he luckily survived. The suspects took the building material at the plot in the tractor trolley. The suspects after barging into his office snatched Rs 40,000 in cash and also took signs on a cheque forcefully. He complained that there were many other such cases committed by them.

Police said they were investigating the matter further. It is worth mentioning that a few years back, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had also taken notice of the complaints of land grabbing by Mansha Bomb and ordered an inquiry into the matter by Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab (ACE).